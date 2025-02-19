Mecalac backhoe gets rotating cab

The Mecalac Revo 990

The Mecalac Revo 990 is described as the world’s first backhoe loader with a rotating cab. The machine will be launched at the 2025 Bauma trade fair in Munich in April.

The backhoe loader famously has a tool at both ends – one for digging and one for shovelling. The Revo 990 eliminates the need to manually turn the seat to face the tool being used.

The rotating cab can be adjusted to any orientation – infinitely variable – not just forwards or backwards.

The Revo 990 follows on from the Revotruck site dumper with rotating cab that Mecalac introduced at the last Bauma fair, in 2022.

“At Mecalac, our commitment to innovation is unwavering,” said company president Alexandre Marchetta. “The Revo990 embodies our vision for the evolution of the sector, where safety, ease of use, efficiency and profitability are at the heart of every design. We pride ourselves on continually pushing the boundaries and offering our customers innovative solutions that truly meet their needs.”

