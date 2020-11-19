Freyssinet secures contract for Glasgow tunnel upgrade

Freyssinet's new contract follows earlier work to rehabilitate tunnel linings on Glasgow Subway

The five-year contract will see Freyssinet deliver specialist works including the infilling of annulus voids, leak sealing and water management to the Inner Circle and Outer Circle of the subway network.

Glasgow Subway dates back to 1896, making it one of the world’s oldest underground railway systems. It is currently undergoing its biggest modernisation programme in more than 30 years. The enhancements to the infrastructure are designed to protect the integrity of the system and safeguard the service for the 40,000 passengers who use the subway every day.

Freyssinet was previously engaged by SPT to rehabilitate tunnel linings on the subway from 2015 to 2018, during the initial stage of the modernisation programme. Working during night-time closures, Freyssinet carried out a variety of work including: annulus grouting; cleaning of the tunnel lining, track-bed and drainage channel; additional works to the existing concrete and brickwork lining; and resin injection leak-sealing over a total of 8,019 linear metres.

Antony Smith, director of Subway, said: “Maintaining the health of our tunnels is vital to the safe and reliable operation of the Subway. Freyssinet has previously carried out an extensive programme of works to improve the lining in various sections of the tunnels, and that programme of works will now be extended to other sections of the 19th century tunnel network, as we continue the rollout of the Subway modernisation programme.”

Pascal Mercier, managing director for Freyssinet said that the company was delighted to be entrusted to carry out the works for the second phase of the tunnel enhancement programme. “The Glasgow Subway is a significant part of the city transports and we are honoured to play a role in its development,” he said. “This success is a credit to the hard work and excellence of all people at Freyssinet.”

