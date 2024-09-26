FTH takes over Phoenix

FTH is now in Wales

Farnborough Tool Hire (FTH) has taken over both Phoenix Hire & Sales and its sister company Survey Safety & Training.

Phoenix Hire & Sales was founded in Cwmbran by Gary and Julie Derraven in 2008 and turned over £15.4m in 2023, with pre-tax profit of £621,000. It operates from eight locations across Wales, offering construction plant and equipment hire and sales, employing more than 90 staff.

Survey Safety & Training manages training operations and is based in Pontypridd.

FTH has eight depots across the south of England plus one in Airdrie, Scotland.

“The opportunity to bring another well-established business into the FTH family allows us to create a foothold in the Welsh market, continuing to serve a loyal customer base in and around South Wales, adding operational strength to support the wider geographic region,” said FTH acquisitions & development director Gerry Marsh.

“Phoenix is a strong, family orientated business, providing a high-quality plant and tool hire service, alongside training and equipment sales. Since starting in 2008, they have excelled in providing a first-class hire experience and have undergone continued growth of their own.

“We look forward to adding to their excellent track record with our own proven investment into new equipment and key areas of our newly acquired businesses.”

Phoenix managing director Paul Lewis said: “FTH Hire Group is a like-minded, family run business, operating with the same core values as Phoenix. We are excited to join forces and be part of the FTH journey, with their clear vision and strategy to become the leading independent plant and tool hire provider in the UK.

“With more resources to hand and additional high-quality equipment on offer, Phoenix will have the capacity and operational strength to support customers working on projects that stretch across the UK.”

