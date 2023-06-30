Fuel diversion device saves Bell thousands

The FuelActive clean fuel delivery system being installed on a Bell Contracting excavator

Bell Contracting has installed the FuelActive system in 50 of its 95 excavators so far, cutting its diesel consumption by an estimated 33,000 litres a year.

He says the devices will pay for themselves after just eight months

FuelActive is a device that replaces the machine’s standard fuel pick-up pipe to draw fuel from just below the surface of the fuel tank. Standard diesel engines draw fuel from the bottom of the fuel tank where water, sediment, diesel bug and other contaminants settle. In this way, FuelActive delivers 92% cleaner fuel to the engine, it is claimed.

“FuelActive will give us a return on capital in less than a year, in fact in just eight months,” said Peter Bell, managing director of Bell Contracting. “In all my years of investing in plant equipment, I’ve never known anything with such a quick return.”

He added: “With the ever-increasing cost of fuel, you have to hone in on every drop. We were introduced to FuelActive by Simon Tomblin at Rocket Rentals and the approach from FuelActive has been fantastic. They’ve gone to site and in less than an hour the equipment has been installed, so from my point of view it’s been a very easy process.”

He said: “Stage V engines are fantastic, they are ultra-clean, but ultimately an ultra-clean engine wants ultra-clean fuel and managing ultra-clean fuel on a housing site is very difficult. With FuelActive, we’ve got confidence that the fuel we use in a great engine is always clean.”

Peter Bell, managing director of Bell Contracting

The company is not only saving money but also cutting its fleet carbon emissions.

“With 50 machines fitted with FuelActive, we will actually be saving 33,000 litres of fuel and cutting 86 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year,” said Peter Bell. “I’d recommend it to anyone. FuelActive is saving us money, it’s making our fleet more efficient and ultimately, it’s saving CO 2 emissions.”

