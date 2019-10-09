Fugro appoints director for Europe and Africa

Erik-Jan Bijvank will start at Fugro on 1st January 2020.

He worked at Stork, a Fluor company, for over 20 years, where held senior management roles both in the Netherlands and the UK. From 2012 to 2017, he was Senior Vice President for Stork UK and Africa, and a member of the global management team, based in Stork’s regional headquarters in Aberdeen. In 2018, he became regional vice president of Stork International, where he focused on developing and implementing a growth strategy for the Stork brands in the UK, the Middle East, Central Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Fugro CEO Mark Heine said: “Erik-Jan has extensive experience in managing complex technical projects in the energy industry and other international market segments. He successfully climbed the ranks at Stork and has shown exemplary leadership skills. We are confident that Erik-Jan will further develop our Europe and Africa region.”

Bijvank added: “I am proud to continue my career at Fugro, a global and highly specialised company, and I look forward to working with a team of experienced and talented people. Together we will target a further strengthening of the company’s position in Europe and Africa. I am committed to accelerating strategy implementation and further increasing regional profitability.”

With the appointment of Bijvank, Fugro completes its new executive leadership team, which was established as of 1st May 2019. It consists of the board of management, four regional group directors and several group directors for particular functions.

