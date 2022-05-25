Fugro deploys new geotech rig

The newly commissioned Fugro C30 mobile rig will begin work on geotechnical services for the project later this month.

It is Fugro’s third year of integrated site characterisation services for the New Jersey-based offshore wind farm. Geophysical, metocean and environmental scopes of work are currently under way, ahead of the new rig coming into use.

Working from a third-party vessel, the Fugro C30 mobile rig will carry out drilling, as well as delivering downhole sampling, coring and in situ testing data. Fugro has also equipped the vessel with an automated launch and recovery system to use in conjunction with its Fugro Seacalf DeepDrive system for performing seabed cone penetration tests.

Jeff Scott, director of marine geotechnics for Fugro in the Americas said: “We are thrilled to continue our integrated site characterisation work with Atlantic Shores this year, and we are excited to deploy our new Fugro C30 rig on the project. We are confident it will deliver Atlantic Shores the timely, high-quality soils information needed to optimise foundation and cable design ahead of the target 2024 construction date.”

As with previous field season, all project geo-data will be delivered in near real-time to Atlantic Shores via Fugro’s Gaia.Hub web-based platform. Gaia.Hub provides a single source of information for the entire Atlantic Shores project team and stakeholders, allowing users to access geo-data any time, from any location, via a simple, intuitive website.

