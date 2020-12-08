Fugro opens new remote operations centre

The new ROC in Abu Dhabi is the latest addition to Fugro’s global network of ROCs, which now consists of eight centres operating across all four regions.

Combining the ROC’s capabilities with new uncrewed surface vessel (USV) operations allows Fugro’s teams to perform offshore work from onshore, allowing projects to be delivered faster, more safely and with lower carbon footprints.

Fugro is deploying remote solutions in the Middle East to circumvent social distancing measures and allow projects such as rig positioning to stay on schedule.

David Washbrook, Fugro’s director for marine asset integrity in the Middle East and India, said: “Successfully conducting these remote and autonomous operations from our new ROC in Abu Dhabi is a huge step that is truly advancing marine operations. Our remote solutions allow our clients to upgrade working processes that have been the same for decades and, as a result, de-risk their projects, improve safety, optimise maintenance programmes and extend operational life of their assets.”

