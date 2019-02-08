Fugro picked for NZ power survey

Powerco is largest electricity distributor in New Zealand by geographical area. Much of its overhead network, which was built over 50 years ago, is nearing the end of its useful life and has come under increasing pressure from regional growth.

Fugro will deliver a digital twin of the operator’s assets. The resulting data and analytics will be used by Powerco to improve its asset condition assessment and vegetation management.

The programme will include capturing high-resolution images of the pole tops from helicopter-mounted cameras. The dataset will be used for further training of Fugro’s machine-learning artificial intelligence in order to automate condition assessment and extend its capability.

Data collection is due to begin this month. Fugro’s manager for Asia Pacific power Jared Baronian, said: “Fugro is excited to work with Powerco to help reduce risk and costs. The data and analytics will not only support vegetation management and inspection programmes today but will also provide a Digital Foundation for tomorrow.”