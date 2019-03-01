Funding approved for Alun Griffiths road scheme

Artist's impression of the dualling between Ketch and Powick roundabouts

The Department of Transport yesterday confirmed £54.5m central government funding for the £62m project. Worcestershire County Council, the project client, is stumping up the other £7.5m.

The A4440 is to be made dual carriageway from the M5 to the west of Worcestershire and Herefordshire, removing traffic from Worcester city centre. Previous phases have already seen the road dualled between Ketch and Norton roundabouts, with junction improvements.

Phase four works include the construction of a new bridge over the River Severn, a viaduct and carriageway between Ketch and Powick Roundabouts immediately to the south of the existing carriageway.

Worcestershire County Council cabinet member for economy and infrastructure Ken Pollock said: “We welcome this announcement of funding approval which paves the way for the final phase of the scheme to fully dual the Southern Link Road from the M5 to the Powick Roundabout. Works on this important and much needed final phase will see Carrington Bridge extended and 1.5km of viaduct being built between the Ketch and Powick roundabouts.

“We look forward to sharing further details about this final phase which also includes an improved Ketch Viewpoint and underpass in addition to a footbridge over Hams Way in the next couple of weeks.”