Funding boost for Birkenhead regeneration scheme

The Hind Street masterplan

Hind Street Urban Garden Village, a 12-hectare regeneration project on the Wirral, is a plan for derelict land around Hind Street to be turned into a new community of more 1,500 homes, together with a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and leisure facilities.

BDP is the masterplanner and architect.

Homes England has agreed a £29m investment in the project, following a £22m commitment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. This investment will fund infrastructure works needed to unlock the site and deliver the first 633 homes.

The funding approval follows the establishment of a strategic place partnership (SPP) between Homes England and the regional authority.

The funding will be used to remove barriers to the development, including moving Birkenhead’s gas supply to a new location. The former Rock Ferry to Bidston Dock railway line will also be brought back to life as Dock Branch Park. The line, thought to be one of the oldest stretches of track in the world, has been closed since the early 1990s but will be turned into a ‘linear park’, providing walking and cycling routes.

The project is being delivered by Wirral Council in partnership with developer Ion, which has been commissioned to undertake development management services including the design of the scheme, the remediation and infrastructure works required and the submission of the planning application.

Subject to planning approval, it is expected to start on site in 2025 and complete in 2027.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “With over 1,500 new homes being built, alongside improved transport links and green spaces, this project will serve as a blueprint for the type of regeneration we want to see across the Liverpool City Region – regeneration that not only delivers homes but creates jobs, boosts local businesses, and builds stronger communities.

“It’s a prime example of how, by working together, we can unlock opportunities and remove the barriers holding our region back. By delivering key infrastructure and attracting investment, we’re ensuring that local people benefit directly from the improvements, making this a place where everyone has the chance to thrive.”

Homes England chief executive Peter Denton said: “The strategic place partnership model gives us a framework to support local leaders who have a strong vision for housing and regeneration in their area. The Liverpool City Region is undoubtedly an area with huge potential for growth and is somewhere the government has already shown commitment to.”

