Funding deal for Morgan Sindall’s third Salford block

CGI of the C2 building, designed by Hawkins\Brown

English Cities Fund (ECF), a joint venture of Homes England, Legal & General and Muse Developments, has appointed Muse sister company Morgan Sindall Construction to build a 23-storey building with 196 apartments.

The site is Plot C2 of Salford Central, on the bank of the River Irwell between the Slate Yard and Novella residential developments, both of which were also delivered by ECF and built by Morgan Sindall. These three buildings together comprise more than 800 new flats.

Morgan Sindall regional managing director Simon Arnott said: “Over the years we’ve developed a collaborative and supportive relationship with the team at ECF and our local supply-chain, which has been instrumental in helping this project get to site efficiently. Throughout the three projects we’ve worked on, we’ve fostered a commitment to using our work on these game-changing schemes to improve the skills base and economy of Salford, in addition to the long-term aim of creating much needed new homes.”

On securing the funding agreement, Muse development director Max Bentham said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with CBRE Investment Management. The CBRE IM team are fully aligned with ECF’s and Salford City Council’s vision that has created a thriving destination of homes, workspace and fantastic public amenities, in doing so creating major benefits for the wider Salford community.”

