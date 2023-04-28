Funding secured for McAlpine’s museum project

The Museum of London is moving to Smithfield

The Smithfield market buildings in the City of London are set to be redeveloped to provide a new home for the Museum of London, which will relocate from the Docklands area.

The Museum of London has appointed Sir Robert McAlpine as construction manager for the main works and the £73m grant from the City Corporation provides necessary funding to appoint subcontractors to build the new museum.

The site has also this week been granted planning permission and listed building consent to start work. Much of the historic fabric of the buildings will be preserved.

The museum – to be rebranded The London Museum – expects to welcome its first visitors to preview events and a festival curated by Londoners in late 2025, and open to the public as a visitor attraction in 2026.

City policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “This significant investment in the relocation and regeneration of the Museum of London represents a major commitment by the City Corporation, not only to the museum but also to the historic market buildings that make up the site.

“We believe that the new London Museum will draw visitors in from all corners of the world, bringing economic benefits to the Smithfield area and providing a world-class learning offer to every schoolchild in London.”

Museum of London director Sharon Ament said: “We are hugely grateful to the City of London Corporation for their continued support for the new London Museum. We are moving forward at pace to create a fantastic new destination for the capital and this funding is the next step in our journey to build a truly world-class museum."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk