Fusion and Cheyne acquire second Brent Cross Town site

Interior CGI of Fusion and Cheyne's first Brent Cross Town scheme

Brent Cross Town is a 180-acre, £8bn mixed-use development in north London being delivered by developer Related Argent and Barnet Council. When complete, it will comprise 6,700 new homes of a variety of tenures, workspace for 25,000 people, schools, a high street, leisure spaces and over 50 acres of parks and playing fields.

Fusion’s £275m proposed scheme comprises around 650 student beds plus related amenities. Related Argent is preparing the planning application which is expected to be submitted by the end of this year.

The site is located close to Brent Cross West station on the Thameslink line, just 12 minutes from St Pancras International. Alongside excellent connections to central London universities, Brent Cross Town will have its own university campus: Sheffield Hallam University is planning to open its first campus outside Yorkshire there.

The scheme will include everything a modern student requires: a digital competitive gaming zone where they can play virtual sports including football, padel and tennis and a health kitchen that includes a zero-waste shop, private dining, a yoga studio, a herb garden and relaxation pods.

There will even be study areas.

This is the seventh development on which Fusion and Cheyne have partnered and their second in Brent Cross Town. Their first scheme, designed by Glenn Howells architects, was acquired in June 2022 and is expected to be complete by mid-2025.

The new scheme will bring the value of the partnership’s assets in Brent Cross Town to around £500m.

