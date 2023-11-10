Fusion picks McAleer & Rushe for Liverpool student rooms

CGI of the new development

McAleer & Rushe will transform the vacant Hondo supermarket site, on Liverpool’s Upper Duke Street, into rooms for 420 students.

The site is opposite the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) and within walking distance of both the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University.

Construction has started on site and completion is expected by June 2025.

Communal facilities will include a recording studio, half a basketball court, fitness studio, library and shop.

McAleer & Rushe will use prefabricated light gauge steel frame structures and bathroom pods to reduce site activity and deliveries.

McAleer & Rushe has to date delivered 11,500 PBSA units across the UK and Ireland, and has a further 2,500 under construction. It is also busy elsewhere in Liverpool building a Maldron hotel on Park Lane, overlooking the Royal Albert Docks

Contracts director Peter Devlin said: “With our extensive experience delivering PBSA schemes across the UK and Ireland, we are well placed to deliver a scheme for Fusion Group that will help to revitalise the Upper Duke Street area of Liverpool and provide young people with a high-quality student living experience.

“As construction partner and building on our successful early engagement approach, we are making use of offsite manufacturing to deliver benefits throughout the construction process delivering the scheme efficiently and sustainably.”

