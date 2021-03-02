  1. Instagram
Tue March 02 2021

  3. Fusion21 picks 66 for FM framework – full list

4 hours Procurement organisation Fusion21 has revealed the suppliers selected for its national workplace & facilities framework.

The framework is expected to be worth up to £1.1bn over its four-year term to 2025.

Fusion21 has named 66 suppliers, both SMEs and multinational organisations, for the framework, which has been designed to meet the facilities management (FM) needs of local authorities, schools & colleges, NHS trusts, bluelight organisations and central government.

Multi-sourcing options in Lots 1 and 2 allow the appointment of a service provider to deliver multiple services (bundled or total FM) incorporating elements of physical asset management, while Lots 3 to 6 offer individual services. The six lots are:

  • Lot 1 – FM principal contractor
  • Lot 2 – FM managing agent
  • Lot 3 – Cleaning & washroom services
  • Lot 4 – Security services
  • Lot 5 – Waste management
  • Lot 6 – Building engineering services (M&E)

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Workplace & Facilities Framework:

Amulet (Churchill Security Solutions) Irwin M&E
Apleona HSG Just Ask Estate Services
Atlas Facilities Management Kimpton
Avison Young (UK) Kingdom Services Group
Avrenim Facilities Management Mace Macro
AZT Trading Mario Group Facility Management
BAM FM Mitie Waste & Environmental Services
Bellrock Property & Facilities Management MPD FM
Biffa Waste Services Munnelly Support Services
BJF Connections NG Bailey Facilities Services
Bouygues E&S Solutions Norse Commercial Services
CBRE Managed Services Octavian Facilities Management T/A Octavian Security UK
Citrus Electrical Oculus Security Solutions
City Security Services Oracle Security Services
Compass Contract Services (UK) T/A ESS Pareto Facilities Management
Crystal Facilities Management Pendergate T/A Ridge Crest Cleaning Services
Dodd Group (Midlands) Q3 Services Group
EMCOR Group (UK) Reliance Service Solutions
Eric Wright FM Richard Irvin FM
Facilicom Cleaning Services Robinsons MEA
FES FM Sewell Facilities Management
First Response Group Space Solutions (Scotland)
Fortis HMS Streetwise Environmental
Freidman FM TSG Building Services
Galliford Try Facilities Management Tenon FM
Gaskells (North West) Trios Facilities Management
Gleeds Cost Management Veolia ES (UK)
Graffins Services Vigilant Security Services UK
Guarding Professionals Vistech Services
H&J Martin Wates Property Services
Intelligent Workplace Solutions YBC Cleaning Services

