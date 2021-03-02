Fusion21 picks 66 for FM framework – full list

The framework is expected to be worth up to £1.1bn over its four-year term to 2025.

Fusion21 has named 66 suppliers, both SMEs and multinational organisations, for the framework, which has been designed to meet the facilities management (FM) needs of local authorities, schools & colleges, NHS trusts, bluelight organisations and central government.

Multi-sourcing options in Lots 1 and 2 allow the appointment of a service provider to deliver multiple services (bundled or total FM) incorporating elements of physical asset management, while Lots 3 to 6 offer individual services. The six lots are:

Lot 1 – FM principal contractor

Lot 2 – FM managing agent

Lot 3 – Cleaning & washroom services

Lot 4 – Security services

Lot 5 – Waste management

Lot 6 – Building engineering services (M&E)

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Workplace & Facilities Framework:

Amulet (Churchill Security Solutions) Irwin M&E Apleona HSG Just Ask Estate Services Atlas Facilities Management Kimpton Avison Young (UK) Kingdom Services Group Avrenim Facilities Management Mace Macro AZT Trading Mario Group Facility Management BAM FM Mitie Waste & Environmental Services Bellrock Property & Facilities Management MPD FM Biffa Waste Services Munnelly Support Services BJF Connections NG Bailey Facilities Services Bouygues E&S Solutions Norse Commercial Services CBRE Managed Services Octavian Facilities Management T/A Octavian Security UK Citrus Electrical Oculus Security Solutions City Security Services Oracle Security Services Compass Contract Services (UK) T/A ESS Pareto Facilities Management Crystal Facilities Management Pendergate T/A Ridge Crest Cleaning Services Dodd Group (Midlands) Q3 Services Group EMCOR Group (UK) Reliance Service Solutions Eric Wright FM Richard Irvin FM Facilicom Cleaning Services Robinsons MEA FES FM Sewell Facilities Management First Response Group Space Solutions (Scotland) Fortis HMS Streetwise Environmental Freidman FM TSG Building Services Galliford Try Facilities Management Tenon FM Gaskells (North West) Trios Facilities Management Gleeds Cost Management Veolia ES (UK) Graffins Services Vigilant Security Services UK Guarding Professionals Vistech Services H&J Martin Wates Property Services Intelligent Workplace Solutions YBC Cleaning Services

