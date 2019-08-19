Fusion21 seeks contractors for £250m framework

The framework offer public sector organisations a range of internal and external improvement works from the installation of kitchens and bathrooms to fire doors, communal entrance doors, roofing and electrical works.

It is aimed at housing associations, health trusts and education authorities, as well as other public bodies.

Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “Set for launch in November, members accessing this compliant procurement solution will benefit from increased collaboration with local SMEs, flexible call-off processes and greater efficiency savings – in addition to generating social value outcomes that are tailored to organisational priorities and make a real impact in communities.

“Developed in response to member and market demand, this framework complements our construction works and improvements framework – worth up to £800m – which launched earlier this year to support the delivery of capital works programmes across the UK.

“We welcome applications from interested organisations that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation now available on the mytenders web portal – www.mytenders.co.uk – under notice ID AUG157932.”

The submission deadline is Friday 27th September 2019 at 12 noon.

