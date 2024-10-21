Gallery display puts construction workers in the spotlight

Leah Finch, a construction manager for Lendlease [Photo by Barrie Leach]

While no photographs exist of the artisans who built Manchester Town Hall in the 1870s, those who are refurbishing the building today have been recorded for posterity by city council photographer Barrie Leach.

The free exhibition at Manchester Central Library, running until June 2025, highlights some of the people behind the work, including those with heritage crafts such as stonemasons and stained glass repairers.

Thirty large portraits and 60 smaller contextual images in the exhibition show the modern team restoring, and giving new life to, the work of the forgotten workers who went before them.

The exhibition is divided into 10 zones concentrating on the people and work taking place throughout the building where work has been happening including: ground floor and courtyard, interiors, state rooms, Great Hall, Clock Tower, collections, exterior, roof, Albert Square and Albert Memorial, and behind the scenes.

Deputy council leader Garry Bridges said: “This new exhibition is a celebration of the work taking place behind the Town Hall hoardings which few people have had the privilege to witness. It is our way of ensuring that today's artisans will not be forgotten. Just as the skills of those who helped create the building in the 19th century have left the city a magnificent legacy, so will today’s project team. Working on this project is a real labour of love.

“We knew from the outset that this was going to be a mammoth task, and we wanted to capture and share the journey of all those who have taken part. We wanted to celebrate the role of all the workers on the team and show as much of the range of trades – modern and not–so–modern – required to complete the transformation of our iconic Town Hall. The bonus is that – in doing so – we have also created a wonderful visual archive for reference in years and generations to come. We can’t wait to share it with Manchester people and visitors.”

One of the workers featured in the exhibition is Leah Finch, a construction manager for Lendlease, who started work on the project as an apprentice. She said: "I completely fell into this opportunity, and I’m thankful. I applied through the government website as I was looking for an apprenticeship. Every day offers a new reason to have a great day: delivering a meeting, speaking to new people, handing over an element of work or seeing progress in my work areas.

“It’s given me so much responsibility and accountability. I’m proudest of managing the lower ground floor: co-ordinating all trade work on that level, working through blockers, ensuring a high standard of quality, and ultimately driving for completion. I feel heard and respected; I am a valued member of the team. The people truly make working on the Town Hall special.”

