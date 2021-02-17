Galliard begins £55m TCRW Soho development

Computer-generated aerial image of TCRW Soho

The new development, known as TCRW Soho, is situated above the new western entrance to the Elizabeth line (Crossrail) station at Tottenham Court Road. Gross development value is put at £140m.

Galliard purchased the development opportunity from Transport for London.

Galliard Construction is the principal contractor for TCRW Soho with Ramboll acting as consulting engineer. TCRW Soho is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

Designed by architect Hawkins Brown with specification and interior design by Argent Design, it will comprise two new buildings: one Art Deco in style with 69 apartments and a 7,989 sq ft Oxford Street retail unit; and the other supposed Georgian-inspired in style, providing 23 apartments and 1,950 sq ft of new retail space.

Galliard Homes chief executive Don O’ Sullivan said: “TCRW Soho is an example of a best practice residential-led regeneration project located above this 21st century, new entrance to a key central London transport interchange giving the homeowners doorstep access to the West End and Soho.”

Work has now started on site

With the Elizabeth line expected to open in the first half of 2022, its interchange with the Northern and Central underground lines at Tottenham Court Road is expected to be one of London’s busiest stations. The ticket hall and underground station will be accessed via Dean Street.

TCRW Soho is already over 50% forward-sold off plan, with more than £75m worth of sales, reflecting the ongoing appetite of investors for central London property.

