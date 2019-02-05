Galliard brings in JS Wright to plumb Southall development

CGI of Galliard Homes' Greenview Court development in Southall

Galliard Homes and Network Homes are putting up 191 apartments on the site in Merrick Road, Southall, in a building that rises from five- to 14-storeys high. They have appointed JS Wright to fit out the apartments.

JS Wright will equip each apartment with low pressure hot water heating, with individual radiators fed via a heat interface unit from a combined heat and power system in a central plantroom. The company will also install a boosted cold-water tank room and distribution network to enable all the apartments to receive instant domestic hot and cold-water services.

In addition, it will equip the scheme with a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system that will use the outgoing air from each apartment to heat incoming fresh air.

JS Wright will also supply and install sanitaryware, an internal rainwater system and above ground drainage, along with building management system controls.

The installation of life safety systems including domestic sprinklers, smoke and environmental ventilation and dry risers will also form part of the brief.

Work is scheduled to begin on site later this month (February) with completion scheduled for June 2020.

JS Wright is already in the process of installing the shell and core services for Galliard Homes’ 642-apartment scheme at Harbour Central in London’s Canary Wharf.

Managing director Marcus Aniol said: “We are delighted that our well-proven experience and expertise in equipping and maintaining major new residential developments throughout London has resulted in yet another prestigious regeneration contract.”