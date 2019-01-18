Galliard buys Nine Elms development plot

Nine Elms Park extends from the new US Embassy to the planned Northern Line extension

Galliard Homes intends to develop 262 residential units on the 0.9-acre (3,600 m2) plot on what is now known as Nine Elms Park, working in partnership with O’Shea.

Nine Elms Park covers approximately 14 acres, of which 8.35 acres are developable, in line with the outline planning consent granted by the London Borough of Wandsworth in March 2012. It runs the length of the site east to west, alongside residential-led development and commercial space on the south side of the Thames. It extends from the new US Embassy to the planned Northern Line extension.

Galliard Homes paid Royal Mail £22.2m in cash for Plot C.

With a masterplan by architects Allies and Morrison, Nine Elms Park comprises seven development plots and Plot C is the third plot to be sold, sitting on the southwestern edge of the regeneration area.

Royal Mail property director Martin Gafsen said: “The sale of the third plot on our Nine Elms site to Galliard Homes marks the next step in our contribution to the emerging residential community in this exciting new area of the capital.”

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard Homes, said: “Galliard Homes is pleased to have acquired this central London consented site, which once complete will be located within a park setting, just a short walk to the River Thames and Houses of Parliament. The wider regeneration area is creating a new destination for south London and has already attracted several major occupiers.”