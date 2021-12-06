Galliard loses CEO

Founder Stephen Conway (left) with his chief executive Don O'Sullivan

Stephen Conway, co-founder and executive chairman of Galliard Homes, will be resuming the role of CEO.

Darren Maguire will join the board of Galliard Homes as the new managing director of Galliard Construction.

Don O’ Sullivan joined Galliard Homes in April 2001 as contracts manager, later becoming construction director, then managing director and in 2017 chief executive. The company said that he had handed in his notice to seek a CEO role elsewhere.

Darren Maguire joined Galliard in 2014 as a contracts manager and moved up to construction director in 2017. He has overseen some of the Galliard biggest developments, including Harbour Central in London Docklands to the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in Whitehall.

Other changes see Amanda Dijk promoted to finance director. A chartered accountant with a law degree, she joined Galliard Homes from London City Airport in 2016 as financial controller.

Darren Maguire is now managing director of Galliard Construction

Executive chairman Stephen Conway said: “The Galliard of today is unrecognisable from the Galliard of 21 years ago and that is, in large part, due to Don’s dynamism and will be his legacy. I will be forever grateful to him for the commitment and energy he has given to our business and we wish him well for the future. I welcome Darren Maguire to his new role on the board of directors and with the recent promotion of Amanda Dijk to the position of finance director, we have a strong senior team to take us forward to the next chapter of the Galliard story.”

He added: “Darren is the obvious successor to Don O’ Sullivan on all group matters concerning construction, including architectural services and aftercare for which he will have full responsibility.”

Don O’ Sullivan added: “Working with Stephen Conway for 21 years has been an extraordinary privilege. He is a skilful entrepreneur with superlative business instinct and his kind heart is never far from the surface.”

Founded in 1992, Galliard is one of London's largest developers. It has more than 300 staff and a £3.44bn (GDV) development portfolio under construction, including nearly 6,392 homes in development and more than 1,200 being marketed for sale.

