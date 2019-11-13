Galliard to build Crossrail station development

Designed by Hawkins Brown

The development comprises 92 private sale apartments, starting price £899,000 each, at the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street in the West End.

Galliard Homes has bought the development opportunity from Transport for London for £43m and plans to have it completed by summer 2022.

The masterplan for TCRW (which stands for Tottenham Court Road West) was designed by architect Hawkins Brown and interior design by Argent Design.

Total development area is 74,675 sqft across two buildings, each with its own private reception foyer, accessed from Fareham Street, the boulevard that separates them.

There is a further 9,939 sqft of ground floor retail space.

Overlooking Oxford Street the first apartment building is a six-storey Art Deco landmark, inspired by Lutyen’s 1938 Pantheon building further along Oxford Street, with a glass and polished black reconstituted stone façade with gold decorative panelling. This will have 69 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The second building will overlook Dean Street and have 23 apartments. The design of this five-storey building is inspired by the Georgian townhouses of nearby Soho, according to the developer.

