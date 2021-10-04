Galliford breaks ground on A303

Artist's Impression of A303 Sparkford to Ilchester dualling scheme

A ground breaking ceremony on Friday 1st October marked the start of the works.

Galliford Try is currently preparing the ground for construction. Main construction work will get under way in 2022, with completion scheduled for spring 2024

The project will create a continuous dual carriageway on the A303 for three miles between the Podimore roundabout and the Sparkford bypass. The upgrade will include new and replacement slip roads, junctions and road bridges to replace existing junctions and direct access roads.

National Highways programme manager Hannah Sanderson said: “The scheme is incredibly important for Somerset’s future, vital to the A303 / A358 corridor and it’s exciting that work is finally under way.

“The three new miles of dual carriageway will support economic growth and facilitate a growth in jobs and housing by creating a free-flowing and reliable connection between the southeast and southwest. It will also tackle a long-standing bottleneck, reduce journey times to the southwest and improve traffic flows in that area at peak times and during peak seasons.”

