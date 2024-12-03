Galliford Try adds £87m-worth of London work

artist's impression of 30-33 Sloane Street

Galliford Try Building has been appointed by Cadogan for the £53m redevelopment of 30-33 Sloane Street, in London, retaining the historic façade while creating a new six-storey building, with shops at street level, offices above and a rooftop restaurant.

In a separate piece of business, Galliford Try Building has also signed a £34m contract with Big Yellow Self Storage to complete a new facility in Wapping. The project will create 133,000 sqft of space for a self-storage facility with flexible offices, business hub and workspace accommodation.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Maintaining the organic growth of our Building business is a key part of our sustainable growth strategy and our track record in the commercial sector within London is a strong one. We look forward to working with both these blue chip clients to create schemes that we can be proud of and enhance the local environment."

