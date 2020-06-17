Galliford Try and United Living to build Tottenham Hale flats

Developer Argent Related has agreed contracts to deliver new homes at Tottenham Hale – two with Galliford Try and one with United Living – as part of a masterplan for 1,030 new homes, a primary care health centre, 15 retail units, a cinema, commercial space and three new public spaces.

Galliford Try will lead on the delivery of two plots, 1 Ashley Road and 2 Ashley Road, providing a total of 281 homes. 1 Ashley Road will have 183 private sale apartments across two 12 and 18 adjoining storeys, designed by Alison Brooks Architects.

2 Ashley Road will comprise 70 private sale and 28 shared ownership properties across two adjoining 14 and 5 storeys, with ground-floor retail units, communal areas and landscaping. Registered provider Sage Housing has been appointed to operate the 28 shared ownership units.

Galliford Try's contracts are together worth £85m.

United Living has also been appointed to deliver 131 council-owned homes to be provided at council rents in partnership with the London Borough of Haringey on the Welbourne site, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, arranged over 3 and 16 storeys. It will include a communal garden and a health centre.

Tom Goodall, Argent Related head of residential, said: “This marks a significant step forward for the project, creating a new centre for Tottenham Hale and much-needed homes for the area. We are committed to delivering to the highest standard and are proud to announce partnerships with both Galliford Try and United Living. During these unprecedented times, we are pleased to be able to support the construction industry and local employment by awarding these significant contracts.”

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We are delighted to have been selected by Argent Related, working together to safely deliver much-needed new homes and commercial developments to stimulate and support the economy during these challenging times."

