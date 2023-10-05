Galliford Try appoints procurement director

Andrew Spencer

Andrew Spencer joins Galliford Try from Skanska and has more than 25 years’ experience in construction. He will become the functional head of supply chain and procurement professionals across the business, reporting to technical services director Sean Blackmore.

As part of his new role, Andrew Spencer will be tasked with developing a more strategic approach to supply chain management.

Sean Blackmore said: “As a business, we are regarded as an employer of choice by our supply chain and Andrew’s appointment is a key part of evolving our supply chain relationships to ensure we stay at the forefront of industry best practice, recognising the benefits that working collaboratively with a well-integrated supply chain can bring delivering best value for our clients.”

Andrew Spencer added: “I have long admired Galliford Try, its values and its collaborative approach to supply chain engagement and I am excited and grateful to be welcomed into my new role, working across the business to enhance delivery across this critical area of our operations.”

