Galliford Try breaks ground in Brixton

Local councillor Donatus Anyanwu (left) breaks ground on site with Cllr Matthew Bennett, Lambeth cabinet member for planning, investment and new homes

Lambeth Council’s Somerleyton Road scheme include the construction of more then 300 homes (50% of them ‘affordable’), a new purpose-built home for the ‘Block Workout’ street gym, and the relocation of the Ovalhouse Theatre to Brixton, along with the development of workspaces in the Somerleyton Road area.

Galliford Try, Homes for Lambeth (HfL) and council representatives held a ground-breaking ceremony this week at Somerleyton Road, on the corner of Coldharbour Lane, in south London.

“This is an exciting time for Homes for Lambeth,” said HfL chairman Richard Reynolds. “In the last few months we have welcomed our first tenants into new homes at Lollard Street and started on the rebuilding of the Westbury estate. We are also expecting start on site on at a number of other sites by the end of the year.

