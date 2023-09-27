Galliford Try gets back into house-building

Dr Angela Brockbank has joined Galliford Try from Thirteen Housing Group

Galliford Try has hired Angela Brockbank as its new director for the affordable homes sector, with a brief to develop business relations with affordable housing providers and local authorities.

The company has no intention to get back into speculative house-buildings but is looking to revive the old Galliford Try Partnerships offering that it sold to Bovis in January 2020. It is understood that expiration of a non-compete agreement, or similar, allows Galliford Try to go into competition with what is now Vistry Partnerships. Its focus will be on the mid to high-rise market.

Angela Brockbank comes to Galliford Try with more than 20 years’ public sector experience delivering regeneration and affordable housing schemes in the northeast, and joins from housing association Thirteen Housing Group, where she was head of new business and growth.

“I am very pleased to have joined Galliford Try and looking forward to developing our affordable homes offer over the next few months,” she said. “The need for new affordable homes has never been greater, and I am delighted to be leading on this important new chapter for Galliford Try.”

Ian Jubb, managing director of Galliford Try Building, said: “Affordable housing is an important sector for the future of the economy and one that we believe our business can make a strong contribution towards. I look forward to working with Angela as we look to develop our potential and build our standing within the sector.”

