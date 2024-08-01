Galliford Try hires Skanska highways director

Glennan Blackmore

Glennan Blackmore joins Galliford Try from Skanska to succeed David Lowery, who was recently promoted to executive board as managing director of environment and infrastructure. (Managing director of infrastructure is one rung below managing director of infrastructure and environment in the Galliford Try universe.)

Glennan Blackmore spent 18 years at Skanska, latterly as highways director, having previously worked in civil engineering contracting in his native South Africa.

David Lowery said: “Infrastructure remains a key focus for our organisation and we are excited that Glennan, with his wealth of experience, has joined our business for the next and important phase of our journey.”

Glennan Blackmore added: “Galliford Try has built an excellent reputation as a leading UK construction group, known for its people-orientated and progressive approach, and committed to improving lives by delivering high-quality infrastructure. I am very much looking forward to this new role and working collaboratively with an experienced team to deliver further success in the future.”

