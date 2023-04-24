  1. Instagram
Wed April 26 2023

Galliford Try lands £39m Durham school contract

1 day Galliford Try has signed its first contract under the new Department for Education (DfE) construction framework.

CGI of the planned new Woodham Academy, to be built by Galliford Try
CGI of the planned new Woodham Academy, to be built by Galliford Try

Galliford Try Building North East & Yorkshire is main contractor for the reconstruction of Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe, County Durtham.

It has a £39m contract to redevelop the 1,200-pupil secondary school on behalf of the Eden Learning Trust (ELT), with funding through the DfE’s school rebuilding programme.

The redevelopment works will provide a new school building and sports facilities.

Galliford Try education director Claire Jackson said: “We are already working on net zero schools across the country for the DfE and hope that Woodham will become another great exemplar of low carbon construction for our business.”

