Galliford Try lands £39m Durham school contract

CGI of the planned new Woodham Academy, to be built by Galliford Try

Galliford Try Building North East & Yorkshire is main contractor for the reconstruction of Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe, County Durtham.

It has a £39m contract to redevelop the 1,200-pupil secondary school on behalf of the Eden Learning Trust (ELT), with funding through the DfE’s school rebuilding programme.

The redevelopment works will provide a new school building and sports facilities.

Galliford Try education director Claire Jackson said: “We are already working on net zero schools across the country for the DfE and hope that Woodham will become another great exemplar of low carbon construction for our business.”

