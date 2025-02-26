Galliford Try lands £44.5m Wakefield prison contract

HMP Wakefield

Galliford Try’s Building North East and Yorkshire team, working on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, will be making improvements across the entire facility, requiring collaboration with the prison to minimise disruptions to daily operations.

A 2023 report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons noted the poor condition of the prison’s infrastructure and said that a fire safety upgrade was due to start September 2023.

However, work has only now started on site, with Galliford Try putting in fire compartmentalisation, emergency lighting, smoke extraction systems, fire alarms and misting reels.

Steve Ripp, custodial and judicial director for Galliford Try, said: “This project reinforces Galliford Try’s expertise in delivering critical infrastructure in secure environments and underscores our commitment to helping the MoJ improve safety standards in the UK’s custodial facilities.”

