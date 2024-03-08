Galliford Try leads on £135m Wigan regeneration

CGI of how Wigan town centre will look

The £135m Wigan Galleries scheme involves the construction of new homes, leisure and retail facilities as well as a market hall, food court and hotel.

It is described as one of Greater Manchester’s most ambitious regeneration projects, redeveloping a decaying shopping centre.

Specialist groundworks contractor PP O’Connor is on site preparing for the delivery of phase one. The first phase includes the new market hall and food court, a 144-bedroom hotel, the basement and associated infrastructure.

This initial phase will be closely followed by the start of construction of the Pavilion building and cinema and leisure space, followed by 464 residential apartments across seven blocks and a retirement living complex.

Project architect is JM Architects.

Darren Parker, managing director for Galliford Try Building North West, said: “The Galleries project will create a real landmark for the town centre and we look forward to playing our part in creating high-quality facilities for local people.”

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “As one of the UK’s leading construction groups, with a strong track record of delivering similar schemes across the northwest, I’m confident Galliford Try will be able to deliver the scheme to an exemplary standard.”

Cityheart was appointed by Wigan Council as its strategic development partner for the redevelopment of The Galleries shopping centre in June 2021. Since the development agreement was signed a hybrid planning consent for the full site has been secured.

