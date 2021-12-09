Galliford Try leaves historic Wolvey home

Shiny new offices

The Wolvey campus, in rural Leicestershire, was the original headquarters of the Galliford business, which merged with WS Try in 2000.

Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands and Security & Telecommunications business units, as well as teams from the Investments business and group services, including fleet and human resources, have now moved out to new offices in the Gateway House development at Grove Park in Leicester.

Jon Marston, managing director for Galliford Try Building East Midlands, said: “This move aligns with the overall group strategy for reducing carbon from our operations, and gives us a modern workspace, fit for a business looking to the future.

“For those of us who have been with the business for a long time, it has been great that we have also been able to preserve a few memories of Wolvey, and the original Galliford business, within the new offices.”

The old Gallofrd HQ in Wolvey, as captured by Google Streetview

