Galliford Try loses CFO to Persimmon

Andrew Duxbury

Galliford Try finance director Andrew Duxbury has handed in his notice and is moving to house-builder Persimmon as chief financial officer (CFO).

His start date has yet to be determined.

Andrew Duxbury has worked at Galliford Try in various finance roles for more than 10 years, and as group finance director since March 2019. Before that he 16 years at accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

Persimmon chairman Roger Devlin said: "I am delighted to welcome Andrew as our new CFO. Andrew has extensive experience as a finance director in the construction and house-building industry, which will be an invaluable asset to Persimmon as we continue to provide good quality homes for families across the UK and position the business for future growth. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to the team."

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Andrew for the contribution he has made since the successful divestment of the house-building business in 2020 and in supporting the group's year on year sustainable growth. The board wishes Andrew the very best in his new role."

Andrew Duxbury said: "I have very much enjoyed my time at Galliford Try and would like to thank all my colleagues for their support. I will leave the business in an excellent position, with a strong balance sheet, an experienced finance and management team, and well placed to deliver further sustainable growth."

However, he said that he was “delighted” and “excited” to be joining Persimmon. “Persimmon is a strong business with a proven track record and plays an important role in the UK economy,” he said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk