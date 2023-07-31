Galliford Try makes a start on Stretford primary school

The new building is designed to be net zero carbon in operation

Galliford Try’s £11m contract involves building new premises for St Ann’s RC Primary School in Stretford and then demolishing the old two buildings.

The new two-storey school building – 2,249 sqm gross internal area – is designed to be net zero carbon in operation (NZCiO).

The scheme also includes reconfiguration and increase of car parking provision, reconfiguration of playing fields and landscaping works.

Completion of phase one, the new building, is expected in June 2024. Phase two, demolition and playing fields reinstatement, should be finished in October 2024.

Headteacher Maria Noctor said: “From the very start of the project, we have worked in close collaboration with the Department for Education, Galliford Try Construction and Pozzoni Architecture, to design a school that will provide the best environment for learning for our children, be fit for the future and be net zero carbon in operation.

“The process of designing our new school was a very positive experience, all of our ideas and requirements were listened to and acted upon by the design team. We wanted the final design to reflect our Catholic mission of inclusivity and working towards the common good. Pope Francis has said that the climate is ‘a common good, belonging to all and meant for all’. We believe that our new school building will be part of our contribution to working towards a better environmental future for our children and future generations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk