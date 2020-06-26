Galliford Try mandates smart ear defenders

Eave Active Ear Defenders in use

Eave’s Active Ear Defenders with ‘hear through’ technology reduce loud background noise but still let the wearer hear the person with whom they are talking.

The smart headsets also monitor and map noise exposure, allowing employers to analyse each worker’s noise exposure across a site.

Galliford Try Highways has made the Eave headsets a standard part of its personal protective equipment from next month.

Health and safety manager Mark Bridges said: “A lot of the team on site really appreciate putting their hearing protection on and still being able to hear their environment. When you ally this with the ability to constantly monitor their exposure, the benefits of Eave’s approach are really apparent.”

Eave CEO David Greenberg said: “We’ve been working with Galliford Try’s highways suppliers to ensure they are ready for 1st July, with the correct protection in place for workers. It’s been inspiring to work with Mark as we share a similar passion to go beyond the bare minimum to protect the hearing of workers in hazardous noise.

“In today’s digital world when the technology available can do so much more to properly protect workers, we need to take action.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk