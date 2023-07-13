Galliford Try rejigs environment division

Stephen Slessor, managing director of Galliford Try Environmen

Galliford Try Environment now comprises two business streams – Asset Creation (the core design and build offering across water and wastewater treatment facilities), geographically split across three business units; and Water Technologies (the Lintott, MCS and Ham Baker operations focused on advanced equipment manufacturing).

Both streams report into Stephen Slessor, managing director of Galliford Try Environment since 2021.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “This is an exciting time for our Environment business and this restructure is another milestone in our sustainable growth strategy. There is significant growth in the water sector and we are one of the biggest players with long-term frameworks with all the mainland UK water companies and an increasing demand for our services as our clients tackle sector challenges.

“This new structure will enable us to continue to grow our operations in a disciplined way that allows us to maintain the high-quality services and operational excellence that customers are accustomed to as we ramp up delivery of AMP7 projects and set ourselves up to meet the growing demands of AMP8 and beyond.”

