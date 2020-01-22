Galliford Try restored to Prompt Payment Code

Galliford Try was suspended from the PPC in July 2019 in July 2019 for failing to pay suppliers on time. According to Galliford Try, it only failed the test because of “a change in the way the code operated”.

However, the PPC’s compliance board has now been satisfied that Galliford Try has got its act together and is now paying more than 90% of invoices within the code’s specified 60-day time limit.

Galliford Try group finance director Andrew Duxbury said: “We believe in treating our supply chain in a fair and transparent way, so we are determined to remain focused and ensure we maintain this progress. We want to be the partner of choice for all our supply chain and we will continue to work collaboratively with them to achieve that outcome.”

That’s not everyone’s experience however. One supplier took to LinkedIn to comment about slow payment of a £13,000 invoice. Robert Law, managing direct of plant hire firm AGD Equipment, said: “You sure this isn’t lip service? We haven’t seen any action of collaboration and just one month ago we had to send you a seven-day letter to get paid and even then you didn’t respond quickly.”

Companies still suspended from the Prompt Payment Code include Balfour Beatty, Eurovia Infrastructure, Ferrovial Agroman (UK), Kier Integrated Services, Kier Highways, McNicholas Construction Services and Seddon Construction.

