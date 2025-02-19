Galliford Try secures Todmorden primary rebuild

The new stone-fronted school at will be part two-storey, part single storey, with a floor area of 1,500 sqm

Castle Hill Primary School on Halifax Road in Todmorden is a leaky, crumbling two-block school that was built in 1912 and needs replacing.

Galliford Try will oversee its demolition and put up a single replacement building, bringing all pupils together under one roof.

The new stone-fronted school building will be part two-storey, part single storey, with a floor area of approximately 1,500 sqm.

Pupils will be relocated to a temporary structure for 18 months while work takes place.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the new school will feature level access across the site, addressing both internal and external mobility challenges. It is expected to be net zero carbon in operation.

The new school design references the original Victorian Castle Hill School, “ensuring a connection to the site’s heritage while delivering a high-quality, sustainable learning environment”, according to the publicity blurb.

The contract was awarded under the Department for Education's (DfE) Construction Framework 2021.

