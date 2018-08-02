Galliford Try signed for £32m Durham Uni sports centre

Artist's impression of the Maiden Castle sports complex

The £31.7m contract includes the refurbishment and redevelopment of existing facilities as well as the construction of the new Maiden Castle sports complex.

The project includes a new indoor cricket hall, a 12-court multi-use sports hall, a martial arts dojo, a fitness suite, recovery facilities and a weights rooms.

Galliford Try is already on site at Durham University, building the new £40m Centre for Teaching & Learning at the Lower Mountjoy site.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director for Galliford Try North East and Yorkshire, said: “Our business has a strong track record of producing excellent higher education buildings to deliver the full range of facilities that the students of today expect. We look forward to delivering another high-quality scheme that fulfils the ambitions that the university has for its sporting programmes.”