Galliford Try signs for £249m M5 junction project

Plans for junction 10 of the M5

If planning is approved, the project will see the addition of a new slip road onto the M5 southbound and a new slip road off the M5 northbound to create an all-movements signalised junction.

The scheme also includes a new link road connecting the A4019 to the B4634 in west Cheltenham and widening the A4019 Tewkesbury Road.

The scheme is being funded through a £249m grant from the government’s housing infrastructure fund, administered by Homes England, since it will help with access to sites proposed for development, including west and northwest Cheltenham.

Although Galliford Try has technically only been awarded a design contract – to work up the buildability of designs already produced by consulting engineer Atkins for the public consultation process – it puts the company firmly in line to be appointed contractor if and when the scheme proceeds.

The scheme is categorised as a nationally significant infrastructure project and so the council is required to apply for a development consent order (DCO) to get planning permission.

Cllr David Gray, Gloucestershire County Council cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “We are delighted to award the design contract to Galliford Try. We are confident that their expertise and experience will ensure the successful delivery of this crucial element of the project. Their approach to health and safety, programme, carbon and social value aspirations demonstrates a strong alignment to the council’s own values and behaviours.”

David Lowery, managing director of Galliford Try’s Highways Business, said: “This opportunity truly plays to our strengths to work collaboratively in integrated project teams to drive value early in the process and ensure the project delivers on its strategic outcomes.”

