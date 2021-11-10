Galliford Try starts £34m Worthing clinic

CGI of the Worthing Integrated Care Centre, being built behind the town hall

The £34m pound project will see the creation of the Worthing Integrated Care Centre, bringing together general practice doctors, mental health, community and dentistry services, as well as a new pharmacy.

The project is to be built on a car park site behind the town hall, on Stoke Abbott Road in Worthing as part of a wider Civic Quarter regeneration. The existing Central Clinic will be demolished to make way for the new facility. A multi-storey car park for 186 vehicles will also be constructed as part of the scheme.

Work is expected to take up to two years to complete.

Gavin Bridge, managing director of Galliford Try Building Southern, said: “We have a strong track record in collaborating with our clients to provide sustainable public buildings and we look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to achieve their ambitions."

