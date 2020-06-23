Galliford Try teams up with Chinese developer for Leeds towers

CGI of the scheme from Chapman Taylor Architects

Their proposals for Flax Place in Richmond Street, to the east of Leeds city centre, are for 350 build-to-rent apartments in two tower buildings of 15 and 11 storeys respectively.

The towers will be connected at lower ground floor level with a reception and shared amenity space facing on to an external courtyard.

Galliford Try Investments director Phil Harris said: “We are delighted to be reaching a key milestone for this scheme in Leeds, which will be the first build-to-rent scheme that Galliford Try Investments has developed in the city. We have an excellent track record of delivering schemes in Leeds both as an investor and building contractor and look forward to being able to begin work on site later this year.”

Galliford Try and CIMC previously worked together on Newcastle University's £72m Park View Student Village (pictured below), using CIMC's prefabricated containers, imported from China, to provide the accommodation pods. The 1,000-bedroom development, replacing the dilapidated Richardson Road flats, was built in less than two years, compared to an estimated three-year build time if traditional construction methods had been used.

In Newcastle, around 800 containers were used across the six blocks. Stacked in a cruciform lay-out, the containers included the bedrooms, kitchens and corridors attached to a core constructed in-situ and a traditional façade.

