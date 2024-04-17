Galliford Try to expand Bolton college

Bolton University Collegiate School is being epxanded

Galliford Try will build a £17.6m extension to the existing school in the centre of Bolton, providing new teaching facilities, dining, kitchen, sports hall and an activity studio.

The works also refurbishment of the existing school building to support a change its educational offering from a vocational to an academic curriculum.

Darren Parker, managing director of Galliford Try Building North West, said: “This project will add to our already outstanding portfolio of education projects across the northwest, and we are confident that Bolton UCS will further prove our dedication to quality and innovation in the communities we work.”

