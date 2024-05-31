Galliford Try to rebuild immigration detention centre

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking

Galliford Try’s Building Southern business has reached financial close with the Home Office, through the Ministry of Justice framework, to complete the new £70m Campsfield immigration detention centre in Oxfordshire.

The Campsfield House detention centre was closed by the government in 2018 after years of problems and unrest. It is now being brought into use. Galliford Try’s work will be a mixture of refurbished and new-build secure accommodation.

Secondly, Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands business has been appointed by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to undertake the £31m PRIDE II project at RAF Wyton. The scheme consists of a combination of refurbishment and creation of new secure office space for UK Strategic Command. (PRIDE here stands for Programme to Rationalise and Integrate the DIO Estate.)

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking described both projects as significant, and winning them was “testament to our strong track record".

