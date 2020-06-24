Galliford Try wins £20m RAF Lossiemouth contract

A pilot from 6 Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, in front of a line of Typhoon aircraft. Crown Copyright MOD 2016.

Galliford Try will build new facilities for Number IX (Bomber) Squadron to deliver its role as a Typhoon Aggressor Squadron. Its move from RAF Marham to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray was announced in the 2015 strategic defence and security review.

Construction work will start later this summer and is expected to take around two years. It will involve the refurbishment of an existing hangar and construction of new technical and storage facilities. It forms part of a wider redevelopment of RAF Lossiemouth which also includes a refurbished runway, facilities for the RAF’s fleet of Poseidon MRA Mk. 1 sub-hunters.

DIO project manager Margaret Jesson said: “It’s exciting to have reached this stage of the project and we are looking forward to continuing to work with our colleagues at RAF Lossiemouth and Galliford Try to provide some fantastic facilities for these Typhoon pilots and ground crew.”

Galliford Try defence director Keith Yarham said: “We are delighted to be working once again with DIO to deliver much needed infrastructure for the RAF. Together with our previous experience at RAF Marham and RAF Valley we are building a strong track record in the air station sector, and look forward to providing the personnel at Lossiemouth with the high-quality facilities they depend on.”

