Galliford Try wins £43m Nottingham car park rebuild

The contract is part of a £250m programme of works to transform the south of the city centre that started in January 2016 and runs to 2021.

The old Broadmarsh multi-storey car park and bus station was demolished by GF Tomlinson in July 2017. Galliford Try will build a new car park and bus station along with units for new shops and restaurants on Carrington Street, Collin Street and along the concourse area fronting onto the bus station.

Galliford Try’s appointment by the council follows Intu, owner of the Intu Broadmarsh shopping centre, signing a contract with Sir Robert McAlpine last month for an £86m overhaul of the mall.