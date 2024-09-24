Galliford Try wins £89m Aylesbury Link Road

The link road will run for 1.1 miles, crossing the London-Aylesbury railway line

The South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) project will see the construction of 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions, linking the A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road, and easing congestion in the centre of the town.

SEALR is being built in two sections and work is already well under way.

The Lower Road and Wendover Road roundabouts, part of the longer section of new road, are progressing well, the council says, with Galliford Try now appointed to complete the remaining works for this phase; namely the section between Wendover Road and Lower Road including the bridge over the railway.

This link is expected to open during the latter part of 2026. The section linking HS2’s new Stoke Mandeville Relief Road to Lower Road is expected to be open sooner, within the next 12 months.

Buckinghamshire Council leader Martin Tett said: “This is an incredibly complex project which has involved bringing many different elements together and overcoming some hurdles along the way. It is brilliant news we now have a contractor in place to complete the rest of the work on the main section of this new road which will go a huge way to easing the traffic problems regularly experienced in Aylesbury. It really is a critical piece of infrastructure that will bring huge benefits to residents and business – reducing congestion, improving the environment and facilitating housing and job growth in and around Aylesbury. We urgently need the right infrastructure in place in Aylesbury and this is a key part of that, being directly delivered by the council.”

