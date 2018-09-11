Gammon takes over stalled Hong Kong cultural project

Gammon has been appointed by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) as the management contractor to oversee the completion of the M+ project.

M+ is a new museum for visual culture in Hong Kong to be located at the western end of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Following an international competition, the Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, in joint venture with TFP Farrells and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong, was selected in June 2013 to design and administer the project.

In August, WKCDA terminated the HK$5.9bn (£580m) main works contract with Hsin Chong Construction Company, which was responsible for the M+ project’s construction. WKCDA and the government had already developed what was described as a risk mitigation plan to ensure the continued construction of the project; they had been aware of financial difficulties at Hsin Chong Construction. Measures had been in place including paying key subcontractors directly since February 2017, to ensure they received their money for completed work.

Construction works will soon be resumed with target completion by end of 2019. “Gammon is delighted with the opportunity to play a key role in facilitating the sustainable development of Hong Kong as an international arts and cultural metropolis and an attractive tourist destination in the region,” said Gammon chief executive Thomas Ho. “We are fully committed to embracing the challenges ahead and are confident that we will safely deliver the project to the highest quality and within the construction programme.”

The company plans to employ the technologies such as building information modelling (BIM), 3D scanning and RFID as well as adopt Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) in the course of the construction.