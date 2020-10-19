GAP grows EasyCabin fleet

22.9ft EcoHybrid welfare cabin

GAP already owns one of the largest towable welfare unit fleets in the UK. This investment will extend its fleet to more than 1,700 units by early 2021.

Over the years, GAP and AJC EasyCabin have worked together to develop and test new models to develop the standards of site welfare. The latest EasyCabin products that GAP has invested in include the EcoHybrid fully automatic welfare unit and the EcoHybrid Solar model.

The hire company has also added more EcoSmart Zero welfare units to its fleet, which are run completely on solar and hydrogen fuel cell power. All come in sizes ranging from 12ft to the extra-large 22.9ft.

In addition to these new welfare units, after a two-month trial with one of its customers, GAP has ordered more Mobile Solar Pods (remote solar power generators) and Solar Light Zeros (solar powered LED tower lights).

Douglas Anderson, joint managing director at GAP, said: “GAP continues to work closely with AJC EasyCabin creating and developing incredibly innovative and environmentally friendly products for our customers. Reducing carbon emissions in our operations is a major focus for us and we are quite demanding of our supply chain to work with us to make this happen. That means selecting like-minded suppliers and developing long-term partnerships with them.”

